METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Tonight in Metairie, a Division IV Select matchup between (20) Covenant Christian and (4) St. Martin’s in the second round of the postseason.

St. Martin’s beat Covenant Christian 40-27 and will have a district rematch versus Riverside in the Division IV Select quarterfinals. The Rebels beat the Saints 55-14 in the regular season.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

You can catch all of the high school football headlines and highlights every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts