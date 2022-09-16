HAMMOND, La. — The Ponchatoula Green Wave defeated the St. Thomas Aquinas Falcons, 23-8 Thursday night at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium.

The Falcons gave the reigning Class 5A runner-up all they could handle, forcing a safety just before the half that sent the game into the intermission with a 7-2 score.

The Green Wave would try to create separation in the 3rd quarter with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Bishop Davis to Nolan Tribble that increased their lead to, 13-2.

The Falcons would answer with misdirection on the ensuing kickoff that resulted in a Kendrell Perry kickoff return for a touchdown that cut the deficit to 5.

In the 4th quarter, the Green Wave would add a field goal and touchdown in the final minute to extend the lead to 23-8.