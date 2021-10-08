FNF: Ponchatoula takes down Mandeville, 37-21

PONCHATOULA, La. ( WGNO ) — Highlights from Friday night’s game between the Mandeville Skippers and Ponchatoula Green Wave featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Ponchatoula defeated Mandeville 37-21.
by: Richie MillsPosted: / Updated:
PONCHATOULA, La. ( WGNO ) — Highlights from Friday night’s game between the Mandeville Skippers and Ponchatoula Green Wave featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Ponchatoula defeated Mandeville 37-21.