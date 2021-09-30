FNF: Ponchatoula Green Wave dominate in 49-7 win over Northshore Thursday

PEARL RIVER, La. — It was a battle of district 6-5A unbeatens with the Ponchatoula Green Wave and Northshore Panthers facing off Thursday night at Pear River.

The Panthers struck first on a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Buell to wide receiver Austin Jackson.

Ponchatoula would respond in the first half with 5 touchdowns, three from quarterback Nolan Tribble to Amorion Walker, Jacoby Mathews, and Kody Finley.

Running back Braydon Johnson would add two rushing scores to give the Green Wave a 35-7 lead at halftime.

The reigning district 6-5A champions defeated Northshore, 49-7.