NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Despite multiple turnovers and costly penalties in the Green Wave’s favor, Ponchatoula was unable to complete a perfect season and give head coach Hank Tierney his 301st career win.

Zachary (15-0) defeated Ponchatoula (12-1), 28-20, to claim the LHSAA Class 5A state championship inside the Caesars Superdome on Saturday.

Following the game, Tierney told media this could be the final game of his career.