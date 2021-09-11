FNF: Pearl Rivers drops Pope John Paul II, 42-21

PEARL RIVER, La. (WGNO) — Highlights of tonight’s game between the Pope John Paul II Jaguars and Pearl River Rebels featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Pearl Rivers drops Pope John Paul II, 42-21.

