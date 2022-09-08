Watch Friday Night Football at 11 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' and again at midnight on WGNO every Friday night!

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Pearl River moved to 2-0 overall with a 31-29 win over Liberty at Northshore High School in Slidell, La., on Thursday night.

Liberty was without Swiss Army Knife and LSU commit Keelan Reason, who was sidelined with a boot on his left foot.

Rebels running back Brian Jenkins immediately helped the cause by taking it 12 yards to cap a six-minute, 80-yard opening drive and give Pearl River an early 7-0 lead.

Quarterback Austin Wadsworth took it in on a keeper from one-yard out to extend the Rebs’ lead to 13.

Trailing by three, Liberty quarterback Khylan Gross found Richard McKneely, who took it 35 yards down the left sideline for the score and the lead. Pats up, 17-13, with 47 seconds remaining in first half.

But Rebs not done. Wadsworth dinked it to Jenkins, who took it 40 yards to give Pearl River the ball inside the Pats’ 30.

That set up a 37-yarder from Keaton Finn to close the Pats lead to one, 17-16.

Pearl River opened the second half with scoring drive thanks to a 30-yard run straight up the gut by Jenkins to retake the lead. Wadsworth found Noah Benson for two to give the Rebs a 24-17 lead in the third.

Pearl River travels to Franklinton to play Pine next week.

