SLIDELL, La. — In Bobby Sanders first season as head coach at Northshore, he led the Panthers to their first winning season and playoff appearance since 2008.

This fall, Northshore returns 9 starters from a 2021 team that finished 5-4 with an opening round loss to West Monroe in the Class 5A playoffs.

The Panthers return quarterback Jack Buell on offense and two very talented, experienced wide receivers in James Bridges and TJ Coleman.

“James Bridges will be a senior this year. He will be a three-year starter for us. TJ Coleman who’s also going to be a junior this year, but a three-year starter for us. He’s started every game since he’s been there. Those guys are really football smart. James, this is going to be his first real offseason without any kind of summer basketball or an injury or anything like that. So, we’re excited, he’s doing really well. For the skill position that’s all we really return,” says Northshore head football coach Bobby Sanders.

Northshore’s wildcard is junior free safety, Kohen Rowbatham, who is one of 4 returning starters on defense.

“By the end of the year he ended up playing a lot of snaps for us all over. Offensively and defensively obviously. He was our kicker. So, he ended up being our most valuable player as a sophomore. So, I’m expecting another big jump,” says Sanders.

Sanders says that jump will happen with Rowbatham being a featured weapon on both sides of the ball In 2022.

“He just doesn’t seem to get tired. So, that’s the big thing I’m worried about. I don’t want to make him less effective on defense just by putting him on offense. So, he seemed like he handled it pretty well. So, we’re just going to keep playing it by ear and use him as much as we possibly can,” says Sanders.

Bobby Sanders says that Northshore will have 13 seniors and several underclassmen.

As his young team grows, so will he in year two as a head football coach.

Northshore is scheduled to hold a scrimmage with Archbishop Hannan August 17th.

Their jamboree will be August 26th against Lakeshore.

They open the 2022 regular season on the road at Dutchtown Friday, September 2nd.