FNF: Nick Saltaformaggio ready to build championship program at alma mater

Over the last six seasons as Hahnville head coach Nick Saltaformaggio won 70% of his games, garnered two district titles and made a 5A State Championship appearance in 2017.

However, an opportunity to earn his stripes with the Tigers at his alma mater, was too special to pass up.

Saltaformaggio said, “Its personal because its family to me. It’s important to get Holy Cross in the significant sports, in football, basketball, baseball, we have to start making some headway. It’s been a long time and i think we have the talent to do it.”

The Tigers install a new offensive system in 20202. IOne that Coach Saltaformaggio expects two-year starting quarterback John Dade Wooton, to excel in his senior year.



“One of the things he does is he has a very accurate deep ball. It’s hard to coach that and because he has that ability and we have some athletes in the perimeter to get down field and make plays we’re going to take advantage of that,” said Saltaformaggio.

But the Tiger offense will be well balanced with 7 returning starters and a two headed monster in Amiri Franklin and Tulane commit Jaden Handy.

Handy’s versatility in the backfield and in the slot will be leaned on this season.

Handy said, “We’ve just got playmakers all around. We got playmakers at running back, receiver, quarterback, anything you want. I just expect great things out of all the players.”

Defensively the Tigers are equally stacked and it all starts with defensive end Barryn Sorrell. The Northwestern commit is one of eight returning starters, on a defense that’s sure to do some damage.



Barryn Sorrell said, “I feel like we have a lot of potential on the defensive side of the ball we have a lot of names and I think we can bring it together and have a really good season.”

