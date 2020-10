Reserve, La. – Highlights from Friday night’s game between Newman and Riverside high school on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Newman defeated Riverside 31-26.

Newman’s Sterling Scott led the way on the ground with 196 total rushing yards and a touchdown.

Greenies quarterback Arch Manning finished with three rushing touchdowns on the night.

With the win, Newman improves to 5-0 on the season.

Head Coach Nelson Stewart and Arch Manning after the game: