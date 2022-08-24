NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Newman head coach Nelson Stewart is not concerned about the final score of last week’s scrimmage against Holy Cross.

The Crusaders found the endzone five times.

According to Stewart, Newman’s performance against Holy Cross does not tell the whole story.

“I was really happy with our first defense,” he told WGNO Sports. “They scored a few times on our [second string], we had a big stop on fourth down. Thought we played physical.

“We got caught in a few penalties, but that’s why we scrimmage. We have a lot to work on, a lot to clean up, but we didn’t game plan, we just played it.”

Coach Stewart says film study and hard-hitting practices will have the Greenies ready to play when they host a familiar foe with family ties when De La Salle comes calling for Friday night’s jamboree.

“We are excited, it’s a great neighborhood rivalry,” said Stewart. “It was the last words I spoke with my Uncle Jimmy Baldwin, who was the president of De La Salle, he passed away a few years ago, ‘Can you please play them again at some point?’ So, for me it’s really important.

“With my family, actually all of my uncles, my father went to De La Salle. I think it’s going to be a great atmosphere, and it’s something Coach Graham Jarrott and I want to do for years and years.”

Coach Stewart said interest is so high for the jamboree, that extra seating is being brought in to support crowds for both Newman-De La Salle and Country Day versus St. Martin’s Episcopal which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. prior to the start of the Greenies and Cavaliers.

Catch all the highlights for both games on Friday Night Football at 11 p.m. on NOLA 38 (The CW) and again at midnight on WGNO.