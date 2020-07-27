FNF: Newman football eager to get on the field in 2020

After a heartbreaking 2 point loss to Dunham in the quarterfinals, the Newman Greenies are eager to get back on the football field.

Nelson Stewart said, “It’s never easy to get over, but it was easy to get back to work. Very motivated, a tremendous amount of respect for Dunham, and what they did. I think when you’re able to look at tight situations and kids have played in those games your kids are ready to get back on the field.”

“It’s something to build off of and improve upon this year,” said Arch Manning. “I think we have a bunch of new players this year, and obviously last year we had great seniors and I felt comfortable coming in as a freshman.”

Freshman phenom Arch Manning finished 2019 with 2400 yards passing and 34 touchdowns while showing flashes of a dual-threat quarterback.

Coach Steward belives he’ll only exceed those marks in his second year leading the offense.

“I’ve learned a lot from working with him during the pandemic,” said Stewart. “When you get to do one-on-one Zoom meetings with him and break down everything from last year, he really understands the game better, he sees it. I think last year he certainly exceeded any expectations we would have had going in. Now what I’ve enjoyed is watching him learn, dissect the defense.”

Manning credits the teams offensive efficiency to the chemistry built with outgoing seniors. Jarmone Sutherland in particular caught 19 of Mannings 34 touchdown strikes. However, the Greenies receivers room is still loaded.

To hear from the team, click on the video above.