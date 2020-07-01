FNF: McDonogh 35 2020 football season to honor coaching legend Wayne Reese

After nearly two decades on McDonogh 35’s coaching staff, former assistant Frank Daggs enters year one as head coach of Roneagle football.

Frank Daggs said, “We’re going to be physical and we’re going to play hard and play fast. Minimize mistakes and be disciplined.”

Disciplined football starts up front and the Roneagles expect to see just that, with 22 seniors on the team and the entire offensive line returning in 2020.

George Jackson said, “It’s going to help up tremendously, everybody firing on all cylinders, everybody being on the same page this year.”

Following a season that ended in the class 3A semifinals, McDonogh 35 is fixated on one goal in 2020, a trip to the dome.

Daggs said, “You know one point short last year and they’re trying to make it so that we don’t fall short anymore.”

But the season will be played for much more than a trophy. In April, legendary head coach Wayne Reese passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

