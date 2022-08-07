LUTCHER, La. — The 2022 Lutcher Bulldogs will feature 14 seniors, headlined by a player head coach Dwain Jenkins calls the “face of the franchise” in starting quarterback D’Wanye Winfield.

Last season, Winfield shined with 3,000 all-purpose yards and 42 touchdowns.

“He’s a kid who understands that his name is going to be in the paper, he gets that. But he’s going to be the kid that comes out here. He’s going to show up every day. He’s going to be the guy who works the hardest, but he does it not for him. He does it because he loves his teammates so much. He wants those guys to have success. He wants those guys to reap the benefits of hard work. He knows he gets the notoriety but he wants his teammates to feel some of that success and the best way to do that is to win a whole lot of football games,” says Lutcher head football coach Dwain Jenkins.

In order to do that this fall, Jenkins says Winfield will air it out more and spread the wealth to guys like Carson Leblanc, Damieum Marcell and Tylin Johnson.

“A pass-heavy team. Young receivers. They’re ready to eat, ready to rack up some yards,” says Lutcher senior quarterback D’Wanye Winfield.

At 6’3, 215 pounds, D’Wanye Winfield also plays safety and will be Lutcher’s biggest body on defense.

Aside from Winfield, 3 juniors will lead the charge with safety Brock Louque and Linebackers Kai Brown and Colin Roques.

“Defensively, we’re going to be small. Kind of a typical Lutcher team, the last couple of years we’ve been big and physical up front. We’re a school that’s normally known for skill guys and playing with speed. For us to be successful this year defensively, we’re going to have to play fast,” says Jenkins.

Playing fast, protecting the football, and controlling the game has been Lutcher’s formula for success in recent years, one they look to use in the Class 4A bayou district this fall.

Lutcher will open the 2022 season against Thibodaux.

The 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, returns Friday, August 19th.

You can catch all of the action on Friday Nights at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.