THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lutcher Bulldogs kicked of the 2022 prep football season with a shootout road win over Thibodaux on Thursday night.

Senior quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield made it look easy scoring five rushing touchdowns and throwing for another two en route to the 62-35 victory.

Tigers quarterback Ean Rodrigue recorded three rushing touchdowns of his own, as well as throwing for two scores including one Colbi Blanchard to pull the Tigers to within 15 points (35-20) with 22 seconds remaining in the first half.

But Trenton Chaney responded by taking it 90 yards on the opening second-half kickoff to extend the lead by 22.

FNF: Bulldogs @Coach_D_Jenkins talks to our @aaronshanelee after @LutcherFootball's season-opening victory over the Tigers in Thibodaux on Thursday night #FNF31 @FNFwgno



"You only get one chance to go 1-0 and we took advantage of it tonight!' – Coach Jenkins https://t.co/BVARzWXth9 pic.twitter.com/Gagvluaft1 — Ed Daniels (@WGNOsports) September 2, 2022

Highlights from tonight’s game will be featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.

The 31st edition continues Friday night on Nola 38 at 11 p.m. and again on WGNO at midnight.