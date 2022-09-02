THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lutcher Bulldogs kicked of the 2022 prep football season with a shootout road win over Thibodaux on Thursday night.
Senior quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield made it look easy scoring five rushing touchdowns and throwing for another two en route to the 62-35 victory.
Tigers quarterback Ean Rodrigue recorded three rushing touchdowns of his own, as well as throwing for two scores including one Colbi Blanchard to pull the Tigers to within 15 points (35-20) with 22 seconds remaining in the first half.
But Trenton Chaney responded by taking it 90 yards on the opening second-half kickoff to extend the lead by 22.
Highlights from tonight’s game will be featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football.
The 31st edition continues Friday night on Nola 38 at 11 p.m. and again on WGNO at midnight.