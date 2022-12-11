LAPLACE, La. — Kason Gilbert is the lone senior on the St. Charles Catholic offensive line.

Kason played some snaps last year on a veteran front, but once that group graduated after their 2021 state championship run, he stepped up and became a leader.

“I just wanted to show the coaches that I would be able to do it. I was never a main guy on a team before this year and just being able to go out there and try to prove myself to the team and to the coaches was really on my mind,” says St. Charles Catholic senior offensive lineman Kason Gilbert.

Kason has excelled in the Comets’ run to the 2022 Division III state championship game, displaying all qualities needed to be an effective offensive lineman at St. Charles Catholic.

“Number one is selfless. This is an award and you rarely get any awards as an offensive lineman. You’ve got to be tough because we’re going to run the football and you’re going to have to put your face in something for 40, 50 snaps a game and you’re going to be coached hard. Our kids respond to that. They’re tough river parish kids and he’s a classic example of what we want in an offensive lineman,” says St. Charles Catholic head coach Wayne Stein.

