NEW ORLEANS — St. Aug senior offensive lineman Troy Smith is a 6’4, 290-pound Louisiana Tech commit.

Ask anyone and they’ll tell you that off the football field, Troy is one of the friendliest guys you’ll meet.

On the field, it’s a different story.

“I’m a really nice guy, I’m a church guy. I go to church about three blocks down that way. I’m there every Sunday, you’ll see me. You’ve got to flip the switch from on and off. This is the rest of your life that I feel like I’m going to be doing things. When you’ve got that going through your head, it’s like a kill mentality. I don’t care about anything else except getting this next play done and finishing this game out,” St. Aug senior offensive lineman Troy Smith.

Powerful is the best way to describe Troy’s game as well as the impact he has on the Purple Knights football program.

“That’s our muscle of the team. Troy is the guy that always makes sure everybody is in the right uniform, makes sure everybody is on time and makes sure everybody is finishing plays. All those little things you love in a leader, all the intangibles of a leader, he has them and it’s a blessing to have him on my team,” St. Aug head football coach Nick Foster.

