BOURG, La.— Football was always in the cards for South Terrebonne junior left guard Brooks Wunstell.

His brothers played football at John Curtis and South Terrebonne.

His father Blyght is a longtime high school football coach, currently at Vandebilt Catholic.

“I feel like with my dad being a coach and him having 20+ years of experience as a high school football coach, I feel like that really helped me and my brothers helped me too,” says South Terrebonne junior Brooks Wunstell.

Resources that have helped Brooks Wunstell become a 5’11, 270-pound weapon in the trenches.

“I’ve always been the shortest but I’ve always been the strongest lineman. I feel like I just get after it, and I’m nasty, and I’m mean. That’s what I feel like is an advantage to my game even though I’m 5’11” and undersized,” says Wunstell.

“As an offensive guy, I know it starts in the trenches. That’s really where football games are won at. We put a lot of pride in both our o-line and d-line, but the guy that is able to bring that extra effort there is a great effort for us. It’s something to look forward to, and then it’s making sure that we harness it, and we always got it going in the right direction. It gives us somebody to look towards and run behind in key situations,” says South Terrebonne head football coach Aaron Babin.

An undersized lineman with big-time potential in the class of 2024.

South Terrebonne's Brooks Wunstell, our offensive lineman of the week.