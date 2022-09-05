RESERVE, La. — Years before Alex Ross was a 6’3″, 295-pound All-State and All-District offensive lineman at Riverside Academy, he played both quarterback and wide receiver.

Alex transitioned to the trenches in the 7th grade, using those skill position abilities to develop his craft that we now see as a force on the Rebels o-line.

“I’m more athletic than a lot of linemen and a lot of d-linemen. That’s really how it helped me. My speed and my athleticism and I’m really strong and I’m a mauler,” says Riverside senior Alex Ross.

Alex Ross has attracted some college attention but no official offers at this point in time.

What he does have is a great resource in head coach Lee Roussel, a former offensive line coach at Nicholls and someone who can help his game reach that next level.

“He’s been doing great and I still think his ceiling is so high. He’s got a lot of potential that we haven’t reached yet. I don’t think his game is tapped out and that’s my responsibility to try and get that out of him,” says Riverside head coach Lee Roussel.

Riverside Academy’s Alex Ross, our offensive lineman of the week brought to you by Lone Wolf Renovations.