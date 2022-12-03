RIVER RIDGE, La. — Andrew Martinez is a 6’4, 275-pound first-year starter on the John Curtis offensive line.

Andrew transferred to Curtis last year but was not eligible to play football. So, he used that time to master his craft and become a student of the game. The results of that work are showing up on the football field.

“Last year I just came in, I learned most of the base stuff. Just be able to practice. Ever since I’ve been eligible, I’ve gone into detail of my position and looked at people in the past that have played my position and watched a lot more film than last year, that’s for sure,” says John Curtis senior Andrew Martinez.

“He’s really developed for us as a football player at the right tackle spot. He was a transfer to us and was not able to play last year, but worked so hard in the season and through the offseason. He’s a baseball player also who does a great job at first base for us but has really developed as an offensive performer and has been very consistent for us throughout the entire season,” says John Curtis head football coach J.T. Curtis.

Ed Daniels: “If a college coach asked you about the young man, what would you say?”

“I’d tell them that he’s a gem. He’s a diamond in the rough. He’s going to get nothing but better. He’s a very bright young man who plays extremely hard. Going to continue to grow and he’s a very good athlete,” responded Curtis.

John Curtis’ Andrew Martinez, our offensive lineman of the week brought to you by Lone Wolf Renovations.