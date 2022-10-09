DESTREHAN, La. — Destrehan’s Landry Cannon is a 6’4, 330 pound, 3-star offensive lineman committed to play his college football in uptown New Orleans for the Tulane Green Wave.

“Honestly, it was just I felt the best place for me. If it was the case to where football didn’t work out, I would have a great education to fall back on,” says Destrehan senior Landry Cannon.

Landry Cannon is constantly working to improve his game and body during Destrehan’s state championship run.

“I feel I’m a hard worker. I’m not too tall or whatever, but I work hard man. I lost a lot of weight to try to stay fit and get a little faster and be able to move but I work hard,” says Cannon.

Landry is the heartbeat of the Destrehan offensive line and has a personality and work ethic that garner high praise from head coach Marcus Scott and his teammates.

“Landry is a true leader. He was voted on as one of our team captains by his peers, which is a huge honor, but you’re going to get the same person. The way he is on the field is the way he is off the field. The same way he is in the classroom. His teachers love him and obviously, we love him and his teammates respect him,” says Destrehan head football coach Marcus Scott.

Destrehan’s Landry Cannon, our offensive lineman of the week brought to you by Lone Wolf Renovations.