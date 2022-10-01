DESTREHAN, La. — At 6’6, 260 pounds, Christian Martin is a force to be reckoned with on the Destrehan offensive line with athleticism and a skill set that make him one of the top prospects in our area.

“I think I have a good build. My arm length, I can get my hands on the defender real quick. Which makes it hard to get off blocks. So, I think that’s a big advantage for me,” says Destrehan senior offensive lineman Christian Martin.

Christian is currently a Colorado State and will continue to serve as a pivotal piece of Destrehan’s state championship run.

“Christian is a good athlete. His feet are quick. He has long arms. So, that helps with him being able to punch and be physical. He’s gained weight, good weight throughout the years and he’s really coming into his own,” says Destrehan head football coach Marcus Scott.

Destrehan’s Christian Martin, this our offensive lineman of the week brought to you by Lone Wolf Renovations.