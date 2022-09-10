NEW ORLEANS — At 6’3″, 285-pounds, Justin Howard has been a mainstay on the De La Salle offensive line his entire high school career.

As this Cavalier embarks on his senior season, he hopes to show college football programs he’s capable of continuing that production on the next level.

“I’ve been starting since my freshman year. It’s kind of the only thing I’ve been looking forward to this football season. It’s motivating me a lot to play hard like I’ve been doing,” says De La Salle senior offensive lineman Justin Howard.

Justin Howard currently holds offers from several in-state schools like Nicholls, Northwestern State, and Louisiana-Lafayette.

No matter where he goes, head coach Graham Jarrot knows that program is getting a great player.

“He’s a great leader. He’s great in the locker room and he’s just an athlete. He moves well. You watch him on film, he runs like a d-lineman or maybe even a tight end but he’s 285-pounds. He’s one of the strongest kids in the weight room,” says De La Salle head football coach Graham Jarrott.

De La Salle’s Justin Howard, our offensive lineman of the week brought to you by Lone Wolf Renovations.