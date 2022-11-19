NEW ORLEANS — Brother Martin’s Jaxon Ducre is an offensive lineman with tremendous upside, always improving to reach that gear needed to attract college football programs.

“As an offensive lineman, you’ve got to have that switch. In school and other stuff, you can be that nice guy but when it comes to the field you’ve got to be that nasty guy. You’ve got to have that nastiness to you,” says Brother Martin junior Jaxon Ducre.

Ed Daniels: “Are you good at turning the switch?”

“I’m pretty good at it. I mean, it’s still going to take a little bit of work, but when it comes down to it I can definitely flip that switch,” answered Ducre.

Right now, Jaxon is a 6’3, 260-pound talent on the offensive line and a 3.4 student in the classroom.

As he continues to take care of business on and off the field, his football future will take care of itself.

“Right now, no offers on the table but a bunch of people that are interested. As we told him, the further you go in playoffs and if he keeps playing the way that he’s playing, the offers will arise for him,” says Brother Martin head football coach Mark Bonis.

Brother Martin’s Jaxon Ducre, our offensive lineman of the week brought to you by Lone Wolf Renovations.