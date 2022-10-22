MARRERO, La. — Archbishop Shaw offensive lineman Raymond Howard is an interesting prospect in the class of 2024.

At 6’2″, 275 pounds, the junior is an exceptional football player and wrestler, finishing as the 2021 state runner up in Division II.

Raymond Howard: “Wrestling correlates with football a lot. Mostly you can see that in the hand fighting, working into certain positions, and I’d say the effort aspect of it because wrestling takes a lot of effort and I feel like that’s very correlated to football. You’ve got to put in the hard work to see the results.”

The results of Raymond’s hard work show up on every playing field, whether it be football, wrestling, or the classroom.

Raymond currently has a 4.7 GPA and a skillset that Head coach Hank Tierney believes will attract major college programs very soon.

Hank Tierney: “Raymond is going to end up being a big recruit. He’s a big and he’s very athletic. Runner-up as a sophomore, state runner-up in wrestling. He’s got everything in the world going for him and he’s an honor student. I enjoy coaching him.”

Archbishop Shaw’s Raymond Howard, our offensive lineman of the week, brought to you by Lone Wolf Renovations.