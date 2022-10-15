THIBODAUX, La. — At 6’4, 260 pounds, E.D. White’s Matthew Broussard proved he was one of the best offensive linemen on the bayou, helping the Cardinals to a Division II state runner-up finish last year.

“Came into his own, developed a mean streak. People noticed it. Ended up making first-team all-state and carried that into the summer and went to a lot of camps and put himself out there. Obviously did really well because offers started rolling in for him. Became one of the best offensive linemen in the state,” says ED White head football coach Kyle Lasseigne.

Matthew added 20 pounds of much-needed weight this offseason and committed to play his college ball at UL.

Now, he’s committed to helping E.D. White make another run at a state title with his re-vamped frame.

“As far as explosion, I’m so much quicker off the ball. I find I’m a lot more comfortable in my stance and doing a lot more stuff. We’ve been passing a lot more this year. So, my pass protection has gotten a lot better. Blocking linebackers and staying on double teams. All the different schemes and all the different defenses that we have to go up against, different fronts every week almost. So, just adjusting,” says E.D. White senior Matthew Broussard.

E.D. White’s Matthew Broussard, our offensive lineman of the week brought to you by Lone Wolf Renovations.