NEW ORLEANS — De La Salle senior offensive lineman, Caden Jones stands tall at 6’8″, 310 pounds with an improved skillset worthy of a 4-star rating and power 5 attention.

“My physicality. Me being 6’8″ and able to bend the way I do and then the length of my arms. Now that I understand what I can do with my length, my arms, I use my punch a lot more. A lot more physical,” says De La Salle offensive lineman Caden Jones.

Caden Jones has narrowed his college choices down to five: Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Texas, and, Houston.

He’ll announce his commitment in December.

Wherever he goes, his best football is well ahead of him.

“His upside is tremendous. He’s only played that position for 2 years, and he’s grown so fast, he’s finally growing into his body, and you can definitely tell he’s taking it seriously. He has a long way to go to be a great, great offensive lineman, but he has a skillset that makes him second to none. There are very few 6’8″ 310-pound linemen who look like him and move as well as he does,” says De La Salle head football coach Graham Jarrott.

De La Salle’s Caden Jones, our offensive lineman of the week brought to you by Lone Wolf Construction.