FNF: Landry-Walker returning entire secondary in 2020

New Orleans, La – Keenan Lewis spent seven seasons in the NFL as a cornerback for the Steelers and his hometown New Orleans Saints. However, the O. Perry Walker alum says nothing compares to being around high school football.

“My goal and my dream was to come back and give back to my community,” said Walker. “So having the opportunity to come back and show young men and women in this building the right way to conduct themselves getting prepared for college and getting prepared for the real world that always means that much to me.”

Lewis enters his second year as head coach of the Charging Bucs, who return up to 6 starters on both sides of the ball at key positions.

Offensively that starts with second years starting signal caller Justin Hudson.



“One of the best quarterbacks in the 4A district. He’s more comfortable he’s leading the offense like we expect him to and we’re just grateful to have him,” said Lewis.

One area of this Landry-Walker football team will be composed entirely of upperclassmen in 2020 and it’s a group that holds a special place in coach Lewis’ heart, the secondary.

To hear more from the team, click on the video provided.