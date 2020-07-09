FNF: Lakeshore viewing 2020 as reload instead of rebuild

MANDEVILLE, La. – The Lakeshore Titans undefeated 2019 season came to a close as Warren Easton recovered an onside kick and returned it for a touchdown in the semi-final round of the 4A State Playoffs.

An instant classic, resulting in a 64-55 Warren Easton win.

That was the last time time that Titans Quarterback, and the 2019 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year, Christian Westcott, would suit up for Lakeshore.

“He has been a staple of what we have done other than just the quarterback position last year. He has started since he was a freshman. He is going to be some big shoes to fill, but we have done it before. The production I don’t think is going to come from one kid obviously, but we’ve got some young talent and we are going to rely on them to continue what we have been able to do these last few years,” says Lakeshore Head Football Coach Craig Jones.

Jones says that while the 2020 starting Quarterback is unknown at this point in the offseason, but one of their top targets will return in 2020.

BJ Foster was an explosive weapon at Wide Receiver for the Titans, finishing the 2019 season with over 600 yards receiving and 11 total touchdowns..

“I think with BJ, the term to describe him is he’s explosive. When he gets the ball in his hand, good things happen and a lot of the time its big plays its splash plays. He got injured in Week 3, Week 4 last year and when he got back from that injury, it’s like he went to another level,” says Coach Jones.

BJ expects to make a bigger splash in his senior season, saying “I want to become a big playmaker this year. I want to score every time I get the ball.”

On defense, Lakeshore returns Two-time All-District Linebacker and the first to be honored with wearing the honorable No. 9 jersey, a new tradition at Lakeshore.

His name is Devin Weilbaecher.

JERSEY 9 pic.twitter.com/o1vYyxaBS7 — Lakeshore Titan Football (@LSTitanFootball) June 20, 2020

“Devin has played significant time since he was a freshman. HE’s got a load of experience and he is the guy that we are going to put It on his shoulders defensively to make all of the checks and make all the calls which he did for us last year as well,” says Coach Jones.

JERSEY 9 is a new tradition for Titan Football! Congratulations to the new #9 for the 2020 season, Devin Weilbaecher! @cwes2 @DevinW1336 pic.twitter.com/dfUhRdiB2I — Lakeshore Titan Football (@LSTitanFootball) June 20, 2020

Devin looks to provide a veteran presence for a depleted Lakeshore defense.

The Lakeshore Titans have made the playoffs every year since 2012.

Head Coach Craig Jones believes that he has the talent to consider 2020 a reload instead of a rebuild, and that his team will be ready for another playoff run.

Jones says, “I would like to think that by the midpoint of the season we will have played ourselves into that two-way shape, and our younger guys will have picked up some experience from the beginning of the season and we will hopefully be able to hit the same stride we have had the last couple of years from the midpoint to the back end of the season and headed into the playoffs.”