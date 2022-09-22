HARVEY, La. — The Kenner Discovery Swamp Owls defeated Patrick Taylor, 27-20 Thursday night at Harold “Hoss” Memtsas Stadium.

Kenner Discovery jumped out to a 20-8 lead in the first half but the Tigers would battle back, tying the game at 20 in the third quarter.

They were held scoreless from that point on.

The Swamp Owls leaned on a three-touchdown effort from senior running back Marcus Clark.

Tonight’s game between the Tigers and Swamp Owls will be featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Show starts Friday night on Nola 38 the CW with a replay on WGNO at midnight.