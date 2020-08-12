FNF: John Ehret to lean on dominant defense in 2020

After four years as an assistant and running backs coach at John Ehret, Reggie Rogers was promoted to head football coach this offseason.

“A chance to be around the atmosphere and culture at John Ehret high school, it’s very contagious,” said Rogers. “The kids buy-in and they know what’s at stake when they play here at John Ehret.”

A program that’s produced linebackers like Donte Starks, De’Jon Harris and Michael Divinity, to Andrew Jones. The Memphis commit finished his junior season with 137 tackles and enters his senior year on a defense that returns 9 starters.

Andrew Jones said, “It’s not just a one year thing we’re always going to have a good defense, always going to have a good offense we just have to really hussle, be on the same page and do our thing.”

Another key piece on the Patriots defense is four-star safety Kaine Williams, who committed to Alabama in May. Williams finished 2019 with 50 tackles and 6 interceptions.

Despite individual accolades, Williams says chemistry will be what makes the Patriots dangerous in 2020.

“We all like sound with each other,” said Williams. “We know how everybody plays and it’s going to be great for us.”

To hear more from the team, click on the video above.