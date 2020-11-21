FNF: John Curtis vs Brother Martin

HAMMOND, La. – Highlights of Friday night’s game between John Curtis and Brother Martin from WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Brother Martin defeats John Curtis 38-35.
WGNO’s Richie Mills recaps the game:
