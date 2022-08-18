COVINGTON, La. —The John Curtis Patriots and St. Paul’s Wolves held their scrimmage Wednesday night at Hunter Stadium with both teams battling it out against their fellow Division I foe.

No official score was kept through the first 3/4 of the scrimmage as first, second, and third units rotated in and out.

The teams did feature their starting rotations in a 12-minute quarter at the end of the scrimmage, starting and score was kept.

The Wolves bested the Patriots 14-7 in that period.

The 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, returns Friday, August 19th.

You can catch all of the action on Friday Nights at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.