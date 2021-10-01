FNF: Jesuit wins 102nd meeting with Holy Cross, 51-7

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Highlights from Friday night’s game and the 102nd meeting between rivals the Jesuit Blue Jays and Holy Cross Tigers featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Jesuit wins, 51-7
