BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — Last December, a big senior class and a dominant quarterback sent then first-year Jesuit head coach Ryan Manale to the Division I championship game.

How would the Jays be as they turn the page?

In Tiger Stadium in Boutte, Jesuit got a glimpse of what could be with a 27-0 win in the jamboree against Hahnville.

After the first offensive series, Jesuit is forced to punt. But Hahnville with the muff. Jays defender Hunter Oufnac recovered.

That set up a short touchdown run by Patrick Berrigan.

Jesuit on the move again, junior quarterback Beau Perez, heir apparent to Jack Larriviere, connected on a 46-yard pass to wide receiver Jace Larsen.

That set up a 2-yard run from Jasper Parker.

But the score meant little to Coach Manale.

“I thought we did some things really well tonight, and I thought there were some things to continue to work on,” Coach Manale told WGNO Sports. “It’s a jamboree, so you really can’t measure things by scores, and that’s what I told the players going into tonight. You know, we need to work on a few things that we need to work on. We can’t really worry about the score of a game, because there is really no winner or loser in a jamboree.The first regular season game is next week.”

