PONCHATOULA, La. — Tonight at The Swamp, the Ponchatoula Green Wave faced the St. Charles Catholic Comets in their high school football jamboree.

The Comets and head coach Wayne Stein are coming off back-to-back Division III state championships.

St. Charles Catholic defeated Ponchatoula, 22-0.

Here are the highlights of tonight's action featured on WGNO's Friday Night Football.

