METAIRIE, La. — Tonight at The Shrine on Airline, the John Curtis Patriots faced East Jefferson in their high school football jamboree.

The Patriots are coming off a championship season after winning the Division I select state title, the program’s 37th official (38th unofficial) championship win.

John Curtis defeated East Jefferson, 40-8.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. You can catch all of the high school football headlines and highlights every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.