MANDEVILLE, La. — Tonight at Mandeville, Bonnabel faced the Fontainebleau Bulldogs in their high school football jamboree.

Fontainebleau defeated Bonnabel, 28-6.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. You can catch all of the high school football headlines and highlights every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.