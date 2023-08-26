DESTREHAN, La. — Tonight, the Destrehan Wildcats hosted the Lutcher Bulldogs for their high school football jamboree.

Both teams are coming off state championship seasons with Destrehan taking the Division I non-select state title and Lutcher winning the Division II non-select championship.

Destrehan defeated Lutcher, 7-0.

Here are the highlights of tonight’s action featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football. You can catch all of the high school football headlines and highlights every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.