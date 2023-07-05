NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With the 32nd season of Friday Night Football hosted by Ed Daniels and Coach J.T. Curtis less than two months away, WGNO is proud to announce the inaugural Super Prep 7-on-7 presented by Houghtaling Law Firm, WGNO and Friday Night Football.

The one-day event will be held at both Joe Yenni Stadium in Metairie, Louisiana, and Harold “Hoss” Memtsas Stadium in Harvey on Saturday, July 15.

John Curtis, Edna Karr and Warren Easton plus many more will compete in the debut event.

For more information on Super Prep 7-on-7, contact WGNO sports director Ed Daniels via email at ed@wgno.com.

