NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Homer Pelicans (11-3) exploded to a 27-0 first-quarter lead over the Logansport Tigers (9-5) en route to claiming the LHSAA Class 1A state championship inside the Caesars Superdome on Saturday.

Homer defeated Logansport, 41-28.

