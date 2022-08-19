NEW ORLEANS — Newman quarterback Arch Manning kicked off tonight’s scrimmage with a 67-yard pass to Anthony Jones, but from that point on Holy Cross’s size, athleticism, and depth would take over.

The Tigers starting defense would hold Manning and the Greenies 1st team offense scoreless.

Head coach Nelson Stewart says these are the types of teams Newman will face come playoff time.

“We think to play St. Charles Catholic, Notre Dame, you’ve got to see a Holy Cross-style line,” says Newman head football coach Nelson Stewart.

“The biggest thing overall, and I told our team this, is if we can’t play great defense, if we can’t run the football, and if we can’t control the line of scrimmage we’re not going to be able to get very far,” added Stewart.

On the flip side, Holy Cross returns a young and talented bunch on offense that found the end zone 5 times in tonight’s scrimmage.

The unit is headlined by two of the top receivers in the Catholic League.

“Both of them bring different dimensions besides speed. 2 (Koby Young) is the more physical kid, great run after catch football. 1 (Kross Johnson) is a hiccup. I mean if you don’t get him the first contact, you’re not getting him. The goalpost is going to stop him. So, they’re problematic. 15 is a giant target inside. We didn’t want to do a little bit with him today because he’ll be a guy everybody knows by the end of the year. Derrick Johnson, he’s a sophomore and he’s as legit as it gets but I like the way we ran the ball. I’m happy. I’ve got to be happy. This has been a long road, you guys have covered us. It’s been a long road and we looked good today,” says Holy Cross head football coach Nick Saltaformaggio.

Next up for Newman is a jamboree with De La Salle.

Holy Cross will play Belle Chasse.