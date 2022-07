METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — St. Martin’s running back Harlem Berry announced on Twitter that he has received an on offer from LSU.

As a freshman, the then-14-year-old Berry ran for over 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns in a Hurricane Ida-shortened season consisting of just seven games.

Berry has also received offers from Ohio State, Nebraska, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

