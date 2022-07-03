COVINGTON, La. — Last year, a very young Hannan team finished 2-7 with an opening round loss to Liberty in the Division II playoffs.

This fall, 13 starters return with something to prove.

“Week 1 to week 9, week 10, our kids got so much better. I think this group that’s coming back, the ones that played as sophomores last years and started as freshman in some capacities, they’re weathered now. They’ve gone through it. They’ve seen it and they know what it to be in close games. Last year we were up in 6 out of the 7 losses and we just couldn’t hold onto it until the end,” says Hannan head football coach Corey Bordelon.

Hannan’s returns 7 starters on offense, including 4 on the offensive line with Beau Armstrong, Nolan Byers, Cole Piot and Connor Moran.

A group in charge of protecting and creating for quarterback Billy Colomb and all-district running back Josh Alonzo.

“Last year he was our go-to guy. He’s a good wide receiver, he’s a good running back. He does well in every capacity that you could ask on the offense. Last year I think he finished with 1,300 plus yards of offense and 14 scores. Billy Colomb is back at quarterback, and he plays a little bit of defense. A little bit of special teams. Billy’s that kid that can kind of just do a little bit of everything and is dependable in all three phases of the game,” says Bordelon.

The Hawks return 6 starters on defense, three on the defensive line, with Corey Charleston, Cortez Brown, Caden Fontenot and a young but talented secondary.

One that will be tested week in and week out with the Hawks jumping from district 8-3A to 9-4A with the likes of Lakeshore, Pearl River, Franklinton, and Salmen.

“Every year we’ve been in the playoffs, it’s been a 4A school. So, we’re not even playing 3A guys in that capacity. So, for us we felt as though one, logistically it made sense being with everyone on I-12. Minus Franklinton, but they’re not very far from us either and it just made sense. Just the level of competition is awesome. Very good coaches at every school in our district. There’s really good programs if you look at them historically. So, for us it’s exciting,” says Bordelon.

Last year is in the books and the Hawks have weathered the storm.

There’s a renewed mentality at Hannan this offseason. One, that’s contagious.

“What we’ve talked a lot about is no chew and cud, no negatives. You can’t bring any negatives to it. You can’t bring any baggage with you. Everything is positive and this group is phenomenal with that,” says Bordelon.

Archbishop Hannan will open the 2022 regular season against Chalmette Friday, September 2nd.