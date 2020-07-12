FNF: Hahnville expectations remain high under new head coach Daniel Luquet

After spending 2019 under Nick Saltaformaggio as the Hahnville Tigers offensive coordinator, Daniel Luquet was promoted to head football coach this offseason.

Luquet said, “This is what high school football is about. Hahnville high school is a place where it’s not just Friday nights, it’s Saturday afterwards walking in the grocery store. It’s an exciting place.”

The Tigers lose some key all-district performers including running back Darryle Evans, that helped lead the program to a district title and 9-3 finish in 2019.

This season, returning starters familiarity with Luquet’s system gives them a leg up on the rest of their district.



“The biggest thing especially on offense is the fact that these guys have been running the same offense for two years,” said Luquet. “That hasn’t happened over the last six years so being familiar with what we’re trying to do offensively is big especially when we bring back eight starters.”

The Tigers veteran offense all starts with three-year starting quarterback Andrew Naquin. On paper Naquin finished the season with 1300 yards passing and 12 touchdowns.

What was even more noticeable with his growth throughout the 2019 season. He expects to well-exceed that mark, and with a talented receiving core, the goal becomes more attainable.

Andrew Naquin said, “We have all but one returning receiver and I think it’s a huge advantage going into this year because the chemistry everyday at practice we’ve developed, during quarantine we’ve been trying to get together. I can’t wait to throw to those guys I think we have arguable the best wide receiver group in 5A if not the state, they make my job really easy.”

