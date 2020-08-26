FNF: Grace King football hoping to turn heads in 2020

Brian Glover said, “Things that have happened previous to this current year doesn’t matter at all.”

That’s the mindset of the 2020 Grace King football team.

After posting back to back 1-9 records the last two seasons, the Fighting Irish look to a number of young players with varsity experience and a new head coach in Brian Glover.

“There are some people who are going to raise their eyebrows a little bit,” said Glover. “I know Grace King has 40 years of lackluster performances but I think this group is going to be able to turn some heads.”

This group, includes 6-7 returning starters on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, the Fighting Irish will lean on an experienced o-line and familiar faces in the backfield. Including quarterback Tyler Pascua, who started in up to five games last year as a freshman.

Glover said, “He has a very good knowledge of the offense and I think we can expect good things from him this year.”

Defensively the team expects good things out of their secondary and linebacker corp.

Most of all, Grace King is excited for an opportunity to make a name for themselves in Jefferson Parish.

To hear more from the Fighting Irish, click on the video above.