NEW ORLEANS — The Edna Karr Cougars defeated John F. Kennedy, 27-7 in game 2 of the Crescent City Jamboree at Tad Gormley Stadium Saturday night.

Senior quarterback AJ Samuel would toss two touchdown passes in the first quarter and would see his night come to an end after that.

Edna Karr’s first-team defense would keep Kennedy scoreless in the first, highlighted by a Levi Darensbourg interception in the endzone.

The Cougars would respond with a 55-yard touchdown run by Deantre Jackson.

Edna Karr opens the season against L.B. Landry Friday, September 2nd.

The Bucs played in the first game of the Crescent City Jamboree tonight against McDonogh 35.

The final game of the night between Warren Easton and Eleanor McMain was reportedly called in the first half after the Eagles led the Mustangs, 22-0.