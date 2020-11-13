FNF: Edna Karr blanks Belle Chasse, 35-0

Belle Chasse, La – On Thursday, the Belle Chasse Cardinals hosted the Edna Karr Cougars.

Edna Karr defeated Belle Chasse 35-0.

With the win, the Cougars improve to 5-1 on the season.

