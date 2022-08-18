THIBODAUX, La. — The E.D. White Cardinals welcomed reigning Class 5A state champion, Zachary, to the bayou Thursday night for a scrimmage.

Quarterback Eli Holstein opened the scrimmage with a 15-yard touchdown pass while the Broncos defense started the night with an interception by now-LSU commit Kylin Jackson.

The Cardinals’ defense would respond with a couple of sacks on Holstein, an interception by Ty Thibodeaux, and a pass breakup in the endzone by Kohen Leblanc.

The Cardinals and Broncos rotated first, second, and third team reps during the scrimmage, ending tonight’s action with a 12-minute live quarter.

“I wanted us to face that kind of speed, what that speed looks like in real life. What D1 look like when they’re coming downhill and you’ve got to put your neck out and try to block those guys and try to move the ball, sustain drives. We rose to that challenge sometimes, sometimes we didn’t. We saw quality athletes tonight. So, I’m proud of our effort,” says E.D. White head football coach Kyle Lasseigne.

The 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, returns Friday, August 19th.

You can catch all of the action on Friday Nights at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.