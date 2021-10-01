FNF: East Jefferson rolls over Bonnabel, 46-13

METAIRIE, La.(WGNO) — Highlights from Friday night’s game between the East Jefferson Warriors and Bonnabel Bruins at Joe Yenni featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

East Jefferson rolls over Bonnabel, 46-13.

